Sharjah Chamber stresses its commitment to support SBG

This declaration occurred during the first meeting of the Representative Committee for the Foodstuff Trade and Industry Sector Business Group, which falls under the umbrella of the SCCI. The meeting took place at the SCCI’s headquarters on Tuesday, in the presence of Yaqoub Yousef Al Qasser, Industry Consultant at the SCCI; and Iqbal Othman, Chairman of the Representative Committee; in addition to the other members of the Representative Committee.

Yaqoub Yousef Al Qasser, Industry Consultant at the SCCI, stressed that the chamber is keen to develop the business community in the emirate through close cooperation and joint work that aims to enhance the expertise and achievements of the Sectoral Business Groups that fall under the umbrella of the chamber, as well as to take advantage of the proposals and initiatives provided by the Sectoral Business Groups.

Amjad Awad al Karim, Head of the Sectoral Business Groups, gave a presentation on the goals and objectives of the Sectoral Business Groups, which are in line with the objectives of the SCCI that aim to benefit the interests of these groups. He pointed out that the establishment of the Foodstuff Trade and Industry Sector Business Group aims to enhance and support this vital sector, and to encourage investment in the industrial and commercial food sector.

During the meeting, Mustafa Mohammed Al Husaini was elected as the Vice Chairman of the Representative Committee, and Mohammed Ramadan was elected as Rapporteur of the Committee. Other members that were elected to the committee in light of its reorganization are Majid Mahjoub from Delta Food Industries FZC, Ajit Pilay from Cascade Marine Foods Ltd, Loay Akram Jaradat from Awafi Foodstuff Industries Limited, Jackis Belloy from International Beverage and Filling Industries, and Ravi Dubi from Fanar Al Khaleej.