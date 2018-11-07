SEDD organises “Economic Planning and Future Accelerators” workshop

The Forum, which carries the slogan “Future Economy Accelerators, Knowledge, Innovation, and Developing Human Cadres”, is going to be held with the strategic support of the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi and will be carried out under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

In this context, Abdelaziz Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD and the Head of the Organizing Committee of the Forum, emphasized that emphasized that SEDD pays great attention to achieve the objectives of the fifth session of the Forum. He stated that such thing will enhance integration, cooperation and mutual coordination in order to promote competitive advantages and prosperity. He added that all of this will help in attaining a competitive and innovative knowledge-based economy according to the directives of the wise leadership.

Likely, the Forum includes holding a workshop entitled "Economic Planning and Future Accelerators in UAE” in Al Dura Hall at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on November, 14th.

Also, Al Midfa explained that the workshop will be attended by representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Economic Development Departments in the seven emirates to review the experience of government accelerators and the project “15 minutes to establish companies in UAE through your business”. This project is one of the most important strategic and quality initiatives recently implemented and developed through close and constructive cooperation with 50 federal and local government agencies. Such a thing aims to strengthen competitiveness of the country in the area of business by allowing the run of enterprises in simple and fast electronic procedures that does not exceed 15 minutes. Likewise, the initiative allows the establishment of about 1200 economic activity through a single platform.

It should be noted that the projects and initiatives undertaken by each emirate to stimulate the business environment (intelligent systems, strategic plans and national initiatives) were also highlighted. In addition, the results attained by these initiatives in order to achieve sustainable economic development at the level of the country according to UAE’s 2021 vision were highlighted.