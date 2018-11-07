SCI sponsors treatment of child with Cancer in Malaysia

Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects and Sponsorships Department at SCI, confirmed that in coordination with the UAE embassy in the Malaysian, they offered a humanitarian aid with a total cost of 250,000 AED for the orphans and refugees, as well as the treatment of a child with bone cancer. Al Zari added that the financial procedures with the hospital were completed immediately to make the child starts the treatment sessions.

Al Zari also said that the assistance which was provided included covering rental costs of residential houses for orphans in Malaysia, as well as paying their educational fees and monthly allowances to help them in living needs and secure a decent life for them.