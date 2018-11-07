SSSD concludes its “Bazaar Productions”

The bazar ran for 7 days, from 30 October to 3 November 2018, at the Muwaileh District Council.

The Bazaar is organised annually to support the productive families through marketing their products and providing them with another outlet for sales, encouraging social initiatives in implementation of the principle of social partnership between different sectors.

The Bazaar came in line with the Department’s vision and objectives to promote Social Solidarity and enable a number of families to raise their standard of living.

The exhibition has included 31 participants from different productive families, with various activities, workshops, and handicraft products.