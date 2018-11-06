Sharjah Police discuss reducing deaths on roads

Heads of departments and sections as well as staff from traffic and Patrols Department of Sharjah Police were present at the seeion.

Col. Al Kai highlighted the importance of such meetings, which aim to ensure the safety of road users and address several related issues.

He stressed the department’s willingness to implement all suitable ideas hailing the important role played by partners and their contribution to reducing deaths on roads and raising the rate of traffic safety in the emirate.

Partners attending the session discussed causes of traffic accidents as part of the Sharjah Police Command’s sessions to discuss innovative ideas and the strategic initiatives aiming to find solutions to reduce the deaths caused by road accidents implementing the Ministry of Interior’s strategy in this regard.