Training cooperation between Sharjah Police and Higher Colleges of Technology

The agreement was signed by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police and Dr. Abdullah Al-Suwaijee, Director of the Higher College of Technology in Sharjah, in the presence of many other representatives and top officials.

The agreement aims to strengthen the community partnership between the two parties , stressing on the importance of preparing the national competencies to serve the nation, achieving the vision of the State 2021, especially in support of innovative ideas and directing them to serve community development.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer expressed his pleasure for signing this agreement, highlighting the importance of strengthening partnership and cooperation between the academic sector and higher education institutions in the country.