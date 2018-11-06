Sharjah Stamp Exhibition celebrates the ‘Year of Zayed’

In March of 2003, Emirates Post announced that it will organize a stamp design contest entitled “Zayed – Pride of Arabs” for students of colleges and universities of the UAE. Maryam Al Muhairi, a student from the Higher Colleges of Technology (Sharjah Women’s Campus), bagged the top prize in the contest, and two commemorative stamps of the 50 Fils and the 175 Fils denominations were released.

The visitors of the exhibition will have the opportunity to view these two rare stamps, as well as view various other collections of stamps that bear the images of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and that highlight the features of development and renaissance during his reign before and after the union, including postcards and envelopes from the first day of issue.

Abdullah Khoury, President of the Emirates Philatelic Association, said “The late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan succeeded in realizing a modern and comprehensive renaissance ever since he became Ruler on 6th August 1966 in Abu Dhabi, which led into the formation of the UAE on 2nd August 1971. Hobbyists from all around the world are keen to acquire postage stamps that epitomize the achievements of this leadership figure that has left his mark all around the world."

Mohammed Sorour, Marketing Manager of Mega Mall, stressed that the decision of the 9th Sharjah Stamp Exhibition to showcase these unique collections helps to reinforce Mega Mall’s status in hosting prominent exhibitions and events that celebrate the national achievements of the UAE. He also pointed out that the mall will continue to celebrate the Year of Zayed with more activities before the end of the year.

The journey that was led by Sheikh Zayed with wisdom and courage, has produced abundant blessings and impressive achievements, covering every aspect of life, including political, economic, and social. Today, the UAE occupies a prominent position at both regional and international levels.