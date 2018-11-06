SEC approves second batch of the housing support beneficiaries

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Council extended the highest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on the occasion of Sharjah's recognition Accessible City for the Physically Disabled’ by the World Federation of the Disabled.

The Council considered that this award is a new global recognition, in addition to what the emirate deserved from previous world titles in the fields of childhood, age and others, which reflects the great efforts and direct support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for all categories of society and the family in general.

The Council approved the second installment of beneficiaries of residential support 2018 in the categories of loans and grants, and included the payment of 302 beneficiaries of different groups, for a total of 203 million and 329 thousand dirhams.

The Council has blessed the beneficiaries in different cities of the Emirate of Sharjah for their grants and loans for housing, through SMS messages.

The Board was briefed on the proposals for the appointment of school bus supervisors in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Yousuf Saleh Al Suwaiji, chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) reviewed the details of the proposal, pointing out that it comes in cooperation with a number of departments and institutions to provide the best services for school students in the Emirate.