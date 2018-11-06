Xposure 2018 announces Five winners from 1529 scholarship entries

As an important component of Xposure 2018 International Photography Festival, which is being held from November 21-24 at Expo Centre Sharjah, TAPSA brings together five talented photographers for a 10-day learning experience in Sharjah.

This is the third edition of TAPSA and the number of applicants has doubled since its last edition. Allen received over 1529 applications whose evolving quality left him with 10 finalists and 5 winners. Names of winners were announced on October 11st during a live-stream. “I could have picked any of the 10 shortlisted, that’s how high the standard of entry is this year,” exclaimed Allen. The five winning photographers are Dan Giannopoulos (UK), Ranita Roy (India), Linus Escandor II (Philippines), Stephanie Foden (Canada), and Sharafat Ali (India). Their portfolios showed ingenuity, originality, and photographic excellence. The winners have been awarded a 10-day package to Sharjah and get a chance to participate in a 5-day workshop with Allen himself.

“We get to spend 10 full days together in a very intimate setting. The photographers and I work together very closely and that’s what I love about it. It’s intensive and intense. We all walk away being absolutely inspired, myself included,” remarked Allen.

TAPSA and Xposure as a platform bring together photographers from across the world, where they get to learn and hone their skills. More importantly, budding photographers can renew their sense of confidence and inspiration. Normally, photographers put up their images online and get casual feedback from friends and family. However, such events allow for professional critiques that help them identify their mistakes, talents, and further their growth process.

What made Timothy Allen such an immense success?

When Timothy Allen began his career, the industry was a very different space. He had a convoluted career path that began with newspapers and magazines, and that worked very well for him. He embarked on his journey as a photographer at The Sunday Telegraph in London, followed by a 6-year position at The Independent, working predominantly on features and portraits. In 2002, Allen joined Axiom Photographic Agency, where he covered a dynamic and broad spectrum of global stories. In 2009, the BBC commissioned him to work on the landmark series, Human Planet.

Allen’s Advice for Aspirants

“There is nothing worse than a young photographer telling you how bad their life is. I get emails from photographers who basically want to come and work for me. Almost 60% of them begin by saying, 'I think it would be great for my career.’ That’s not the way to approach someone for a job. We have to tell people what we can offer them, not what they can offer us,” explained Allen.

Winners of TAPSA will undertake assignments and receive portfolio reviews, one-to-one coaching, location photography training and the opportunity to present their work and story to a live audience in the main auditorium during Xposure 2018. They will also benefit from opportunities to meet some of the greatest names in photography and receive an additional portfolio review from a leading Director of Photography or Photo Editor, as well as participate in seminars and additional workshops.

ning Photo of Dan Giannopoulos