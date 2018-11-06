Sharjah Police rescues 14 month baby from pedestrian accident

However, the mother died before arriving to the hospital as a result of the severe injury, while the baby was admitted to the intensive care unit.

While Sharjah Police expressed their deep regret over the accident, they noted that the competent authorities makes great efforts to deal with road accidents to protect the individuals, by organising awareness campaigns, but many people do not cross the road through the pedestrian crossing, which expose them to an accidents.

Colonel Abdullatif Al Ghroubti, Director of Al Buhaira Police Station, called for exercising caution while driving to protect themselves and others from traffic accidents which result in injuries and loss of life.