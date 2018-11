Ebtisam Al Shamsi, Head of Occupational Health and Safety Department, has explained about the standard of business continuity management.

The workshop was attended by Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Al Hamriyah Municipality, directors of the departments, and a number of officials.

Al Shamsi confirmed that the Municipality enforce local and international standards in order to raise the level of health and occupational safety among the employees and customers.