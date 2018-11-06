Rashed Al kous: We are reviewing the "UAE publishing experience" within SIBF

Al Kous added in an statement to “Sharjah24” that Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Emirates Publishers Association, Vice President of the International Federation of Publishers, is making great efforts in the publishing industry at the Arab and international levels, pointed out that this industry will have a big role in the Arab world and the world, in celebration of the emirate of Sharjah as the "World Book Capital" in 2019.