Pearl Initiative, NAMA to conduct Gulf-wide study on women's inclusion in the workplace

The research aims to identify the level of engagement of women in the private sector in the Gulf region, with the overarching objective of identifying key challenges and opportunities available to them.

The research follows on from the success of an initial study conducted by the Pearl Initiative and NAMA in 2017 on the engagement of women in the UAE within the Energy and Environment, Finance and Investment, Healthcare and Wellness and ICT and STEM sectors. The findings were published in a full report, Key Findings on Women in the Economy: UAE Outlook. Findings of the research were shared at the Women Economic Empowerment Global Summit, WEEGS, in December 2017, a summit organised by NAMA Women and UN Women and held every two years.

It is intended that the next phase of this research will expand geographically to encompass the wider Gulf region as well as to include all sectors.

Signed by Reem BinKaram on behalf of NAMA, and Badr Jafar on behalf of the Pearl Initiative, the MoU inks the commitment of both organisations to raise awareness around the role of women in the private sector, while promoting the pivotal role they play within the context of good corporate governance.

Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, said, "Along with our longstanding partner, the Pearl Initiative, NAMA has identified a lack of data in the Gulf region, which can support the shaping of gender-inclusive policies and strategies to be applied to economic sectors across the board. NAMA is committed to supporting women in business and enabling them to become key influencers and equal participants in society and the economy."

She added, "We believe this expansive Gulf-wide research covering all economic sectors will add value to regional efforts that aim to foster a culture of evidence-based strategies and programmes that provide women with more opportunities and further their achievements at the workplace. The new study is in line with our mission and vision to also support one of the key goals of the 17 United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs, which is gender equality."

Pointing to some of the conclusions of the 2017 report, Badr Jafar, Founder of the Pearl Initiative, commented that this study will be crucial towards understanding the impact of diversity and inclusivity in the Gulf region’s private sector and generating an evidence-based, consolidated outlook for the region.

He noted, "Our continued valued partnership with NAMA reflects the Pearl Initiative’s enduring efforts to expand the reach of our programmes and heighten awareness around corporate governance best practices in collaboration with local and regional leading institutions."

Jafar stated that the findings of the UAE survey offered the Pearl Initiative a major opportunity to expand their study across the Gulf region, which seeks to generate important and transformational data for the region.

The survey is planned to be rolled out at the end of 2018 and will involve a dataset comprising a minimum of 100 companies across the Gulf region’s private sector.