SGMB receives ISO 27001 certification

The certification is the standard created by the International Organisation for Standardisation, ISO, which deals with Information Security Management.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Bureau, received the certification from Ayman Ktaily, Business Development Manager – India, Middle East and Africa, of Lloyd’s Register, the leading independent provider of accredited certification services.

The Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the media and communication arm of the Sharjah government, was conferred the quality certification after undergoing a period of comprehensive evaluation and audit conducted by the ISO to verify the compatibility of the information security management system used in the organisation to all the requirements of the international standard.

Welcoming the recognition for the Bureau, Tariq Allay said, "The ISO 27001:2013 certification reflects the keenness of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau to maintain the highest security and safety of information and follow the best international standards and practices in protecting information."

He pointed out that the Bureau is equipped with the best of information and communication technology tools as well as globally recognised professional standards and best practices to help it meet the needs of a changing media landscape.

Allay stressed that information security is the main focus of development and developed societies today. Obtaining the international quality certificate is in line with the Bureau's efforts to meet the national information security project in the UAE according to Vision 2020.

The SGMB has been offering a number of training courses for its employees on obtaining safe information and maintaining confidentiality, accountability and security. The required security information policies were established and roles and responsibilities were determined in order to ensure that the team meets the requirements of information protection, he added.

Allay lauded the efforts of all staff of the Bureau to adopt best practices and meet the requirements of new age information security, which led to the achievement of the ISO certification in a short period of time reflecting the trends of the Emirate of Sharjah in digital transformation and information security.

The aim of the ISO 27001 standard is to help companies to establish and maintain an effective Information Security Management System, ISMS, using a continual improvement approach. Risks to an organisation’s information security are continuously monitored and reviewed putting in place policies and procedures to manage those risks.

Pics::

https://www.sharjah24.ae/ar/sharjah/367242-المكتب-الإعلامي-لحكومة-الشارقة-يحصد-آيزو-أمن-المعلومات

Sent from my iPhone