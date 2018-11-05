Reem bin Karam: 30 young graduates during SLP

Her Excellency Reem bin Karam said that over the past 10 years, the program has succeeded in graduating more than 400 young men and women in the field of entrepreneurship and leadership.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Her Excellency Reem bin Karam has expressed her pride of the youth and their efforts in the labour market, noting that this achievement is the outcome of what they have done in the program.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, has honoured the SLP’s young graduates of the 10th batch at the ceremony organised by the Sharjah for Capability Development (Tatweer), a subsidiary of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators,.