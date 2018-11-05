Salem bin Abdulrahman hounours the 10th batch of SLP

The ceremony was held at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, Sharjah Leadership Program is aimed towards stimulating innovative knowledge and entrepreneurship among young leaders and to encourage their participation in efforts to further in more development and growth for Sharjah and UAE.

During the ceremony, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office watched the launch of the 11th session of the Sharjah Leadership Programme 2019.

Her Excellency Reem bin Karam, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and innovators said that the success of the 10th session of our programme after the guidance and generous patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the support of the official and private institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, honoured the graduates and gave them certificates, congratulating them for their achievements and wishing them success in their practical lives.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi honours the partner include “Sharjah24” website and Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB).

Concluding the ceremony, with a documentary film was presented highlighting the SLP achievements for all previous years.

Several sheikhs, senior officials and dignitaries attended the ceremony.