Dr Björn Kjerfve: SLP gives scientific professional education for future leader in Sharjah

On the sideline for Sharjah leadership programme ceremony Dr Björn Kjerfve added in a statement for “Sharjah24”that the leadership training very important for human, it’s not necessary what you get from university degree but what you have owning skills, and I hope that the programme will help make Sharjah, first place in business and future governments.

Sharjah Leadership Program is aimed towards stimulating innovative knowledge and entrepreneurship among young leaders and to encourage their participation in efforts to further in more development and growth for Sharjah and UAE.