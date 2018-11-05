SEWA delegation reviews Energy Control Systems in Germany

The visit came in the framework of the strategy of the Authority to strengthen its relationships and exchange experiences with the major companies across the world.

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, said that the Authority is working according to a specific vision to develop the skills of the cadres, to qualify them and raise their efficiency through exchanging experiences and cooperating with an international companies.

Dr. Al Leem stressed that the Authority is keen to provide an attractive working environment, to encourage the creative people to develop their skills and implement their innovative ideas.

He also pointed out that the Authority is adopting modern and advanced methods in various fields, and launching more than 30 innovative initiatives that helps in developing the skills of employees and blow up their creativity.