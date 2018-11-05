Major General Al Rumaithi and senior Abu Dhabi Police officers pay a visit to Sharjah Police

The visit was attended by Brigadier Abdullah Mubarek bin Amer, Deputy Commdor-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier Mohammed Rashid Biyyat, Director General of Police Operations; Brigadier Arif Al Sheriff, Director General of Resources and Support Services, Colonel Dr. Mohammed Khamis Al Athmani, Director of Police Science Academy, Colonel Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Deputy Director General of Operations Dept ,besides an assemblage of senior officers.

His Excellency Major General Al Shamsi has warmly welcomed the visiting delegation, and a reception ceremony was held at the venue of Police Science Academy.

The ceremony encompassed a documentary film on Sharjah Police facilities and organisational structure; key achievements of Sharjah Police were also set forth by Brigadier Abdullah Ibrahim Bin Nassar, Director of Sharjah Police Training Institute.

In his speech, His Excellency Major General Al Shamsi has said that the visit testified to Abu Dhabi Police's keen interest in fostering mutual collaboration. He also lauded the great strides made by Abu Dhabi Police in all spheres, and its efforts in uplifting police performance. His Excellency Major General Al Rumaithi also made a speech in which he extended his appreciation to Sharjah Police for the warm welcoming and hospitality.

He also lauded the progress witnessed in various aspects, and reiterated the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. His Excellency Major General Al Shamsi has then honoured His Excellency Major General Al Rumaithi and Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi; memorial shields were also exchanged between the two sides. The visiting delegation after that toured Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Dept where Major General Al Rumaithi and Major General Al Shamsi have inaugurated the Mobile Operation Room, the first of its kind at UAE police depts. They also inaugurated the new crane, the first of its kind regionally.

Finally, Major General Al Shamsi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Excellency Major General Al Rumaithi and the accompanied delegation for the visit. He further lauded their keenness on strengthening bilateral ties and mutual collaboration.