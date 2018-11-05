Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi: We are pleased to visit the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

  • Monday 05, November 2018 in 10:33 AM
Sharjah24: His Excellency Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, expressed his pleasure at receiving His Excellency Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Romaithi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Police.
During his statement to “Sharjah 24”, he stressed the need to enhance the distinguished partnership with Abu Dhabi Police for its great achievements during the past period.
 
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi said, "Through this visit, we will seek to acquire excellent practices between the two sides, which serve the system and the security process in the future.
 
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi concluded by saying that the vision is clear to all, namely that the UAE is one of the best countries in the world, through the exchange of opinion among the security leaders, to acquire successful experiences, and to learn about the experiences and outstanding initiatives in the security work.