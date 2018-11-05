Al Hamriyah Municipality receives quality certification in "Hosting Sustainable Events"

By obtaining this new certificate, Al Hamriyah Municipality will be one of the first authorities in the field of municipal work, which receives the quality certification in the Emirate of Sharjah, adding it to its three quality certificates that have been renewed previously.

His Excellency Salem Mohammed Al Naqbi, Executive Council Member, and Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department received the ISO certificates from Mubarak Rashid Al Shamsi, Director of Hamriya Municipality, in the presence of several dignitaries and officials.

His Excellency Al Naqbi has expressed his honour with this new achievement which comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for further development and improving performance.

Mubarak Al Shamsi stressed on the Municipality’s efforts to keep abreast of the modern developments in implementing the standards of excellence, in accordance with international quality systems.