Najwa Zebian: SIBF 2018 is a magical event

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Author Najwa Zebian said that the emirate of Sharjah accommodates several people from different countries during the SIBF 2018.

Commenting on the SIBF 2018, Najwa Zebian added, “In terms of Sharjah being the Capital of the book fair, I believe that this is well deserved and well-earned because all you need to do is to walk in here to realise how magical this event is!”

Concluding her statement, the Lebanese-Canadian Author has further praised the distinguished efforts of the organisers, stressing that the SIBF 2018 really deserves this honour.