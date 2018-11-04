Eng. Khalid Al Naqbi: 'Sharjah Contact' provides information of 5,000 government

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Naqbi pointed out that the new 24-hour communication service will enable the Centre to receive calls from within and outside the country around the clock, any day of the week.

Al Naqbi explained that the Centre provides detailed information about 5000 government services for 100 departments.

Al Naqbi also indicated that the increase in the number of employees and services, together with the opening of new contact centres for government departments, has developed the quality and effectiveness of work at the Sharjah Contact Centre.

In the conclusion, Al Naqbi praised the Center's role in promoting events, festivals and exhibitions in different regions of Sharjah.