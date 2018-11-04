Sultan bin Ahmed: Sharjah Contact Centre’s development benefits a larger range of the public

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi stressed that the Sharjah Contact Centre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau plays a prominent role in the service and promotional system of the Emirate’s events.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi pointed out that the new 24-hour communication service will enable the Centre to receive calls from within and outside the country around the clock, any day of the week.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has further called on all government institutions and departments to participate in the Centre’s services and cooperate towards the achievement of their goals, highlighting the number of services provided to the public which have had exceeded 5000.