SSC praises Sharjah’s global title as ‘Accessible City for the Physically Disabled’

The recognition is a reflection of the efforts and initiatives of Sharjah’s leadership in supporting and caring for people with disabilities and an outcome of the initiatives to support and empower this important group of society, integrating them and granting them their full rights as equal stakeholders in the Emirate’s progress.

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC) has highlighted this prestigious international recognition, which comes in line with the humane vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the progress and wellbeing of all sections of society.

His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami congratulated His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, member of Sharjah Executive Council , and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Thiqah Club For Handicapped, for this distinguished achievement which translates the efforts and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting and caring for people with disabilities and the culmination of the initiatives of Sharjah and its pioneering projects to support and empower this important group of society.