SEWA maintains 2048 power cables and renews 700 within nine months

  • Sunday 04, November 2018 in 1:44 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has maintaining of 2048 power cables and replacing 700 cables of 11 kV according to the best specifications during the first 9 months of 2018 in a various areas of Sharjah City within the framework of the Authority’s comprehensive plan and strategy to develop the electricity networks and meet the requirements of a new expansions.
Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, pointed out that the project of developing networks and replacing the old electricity boxes with new ones is being in a cooperation with an international companies with a high safety standards.
 
He also said that the project aims to increase the efficiency of the power stations and networks, indicating that it will work to raise the level of reliability. He also stressed that SEWA is continuing to carry out complete the maintenance work and replacing power cables and electricity boxes across the Emirate of Sharjah.