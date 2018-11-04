5 reasons to participate in 'E88 Market' Food and Shopping Festival

Festival fever





Here are 5 reasons why you don’t want to miss out on Sharjah’s biggest food and shopping festival:

1- Networking opportunities and essential experience

The ‘E88 Market’ will provide for an unparalleled networking opportunity. Attracting exhibitors - and visitors - from in and around the UAE, exhibitors will have the chance to showcase their offerings and receive feedback to help improve the quality of their services. And with more than 200 nationalities expected to be represented during the event, entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to gauge feedback from a large cross-section of consumers to grow their customer base and forge new partnerships.

The ‘E88 Market’ Festival will enable participants to gain practical market experience in dealing with consumers and the opportunity to analyse supply and demand to better understand market conditions and customer needs. The Market is a unique knowledge-sharing event, allowing participants to exchange information on establishing and sustaining best business practices.

2- Location, location, location

The 'E88 Market' Food and Shopping Festival boasts a strategic location in Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. Opposite Sharjah International Airport and close to University City and other surrounding residential areas, it provides easy access for both exhibitors and visitors.

3- Social boosting

Event participants will have the opportunity to promote their services by using JRCC's social media accounts. Boasting more than 15,000 followers on JRCC’s social media platforms, exhibitors can significantly grow their audience - and possibly consumer - reach, allowing people from all over the UAE - and globally - to learn about new business ideas and product offerings.

4- Promotion





Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to promote their enterprises, businesses and products throughout the 12-day festival, daily from 1pm to 12am, and during weekends from 1pm to 1am.

5- Identifying competition





Thanks to the size and duration of the ‘E88 Market’, participants can easily identify and learn more about their competitors and products, providing them the opportunity to assess and enhance their product offerings, rethink their marketing strategies and/or expand their brand presence and reach.

Register now



