5 reasons to participate in 'E88 Market' Food and Shopping Festival

  • Sunday 04, November 2018 in 1:42 PM
  • E88 Market Logo
  • Floor Plan of E88 Market
  • JRCC Logo
Sharjah 24: The first ever ‘E88 Market’ Food and Shopping Festival is already setting taste buds alight. Taking place from November 23 to December 4 at the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre (JRCC) - the largest all-purpose hall in Sharjah and the Northern Emirates - the 12-day outdoor ‘E88 Market’ Food and Shopping Festival provides Emirati and foreign entrepreneurs and start-up ventures in the UAE the chance to network, showcase their products and services, and explore various economic and business opportunities.
Festival fever

Here are 5 reasons why you don’t want to miss out on Sharjah’s biggest food and shopping festival:
 
1- Networking opportunities  and essential experience
 
The ‘E88 Market’ will provide for an unparalleled networking opportunity. Attracting exhibitors - and visitors - from in and around the UAE, exhibitors will have the chance to showcase their offerings and receive feedback to help improve the quality of their services. And with more than 200 nationalities expected to be represented during the event, entrepreneurs have a unique opportunity to gauge feedback from a large cross-section of consumers to grow their customer base and forge new partnerships.   
 
The ‘E88 Market’ Festival will enable participants to gain practical market experience in dealing with consumers and the opportunity to analyse supply and demand to better understand market conditions and customer needs. The Market is a unique knowledge-sharing event, allowing participants to exchange information on establishing and sustaining best business practices.  
 
2- Location, location, location  
 
The 'E88 Market' Food and Shopping Festival boasts a strategic location in Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre. Opposite Sharjah International Airport and close to University City and other surrounding residential areas, it provides easy access for both exhibitors and visitors. 
 
3- Social boosting
 
Event participants will have the opportunity to promote their services by using JRCC's social media accounts. Boasting more than 15,000 followers on JRCC’s social media platforms, exhibitors can significantly grow their audience - and possibly consumer - reach, allowing people from all over the UAE - and globally - to learn about new business ideas and product offerings.
 
4- Promotion 

Entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to promote their enterprises, businesses and products throughout the 12-day festival, daily from 1pm to 12am, and during weekends from 1pm to 1am. 
 
5- Identifying competition 

Thanks to the size and duration of the ‘E88 Market’, participants can easily identify and learn more about their competitors and products, providing them the opportunity to assess and enhance their product offerings, rethink their marketing strategies and/or expand their brand presence and reach.
 
Register now 

Registration is now open for start-ups and local business owners, including food trucks, mobile restaurants, dessert kiosks and shops selling accessories, fashion, cosmetic items, arts and crafts and educational tools. For more information, contact 0561188891 or email [email protected]
 