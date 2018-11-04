SRTA completes the entrance and exit works of “Al Qasimi Publications” Building

Eng. Anoud Abdullah Al Mulla, Director of Design and Studies Department, said that the project comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to implement the development projects and provide infrastructure that meets the best international standards and specifications.

Al Mulla explained that the implementation of the project took about three months. The works included the completion of the entrance and exit of the building. An additional lane with a width of 3.65 meters was also constructed, in addition to the ground planning and pavement painting.