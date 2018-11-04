Sharjah Contact Centre launches 24/7 service

The announcement was made at a press conference held on Sunday at the Centre's headquarters in Khorfakkan. Present at the press conference were Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Eng Khalid Omar Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Contact Centre, as well as officials from various Sharjah government entities.

The new service aims at activating communication with the public through different channels, including the toll-free number 80080000, 24 hours a day, using latest technologies and highest standards of service quality. It seeks to meet users’ needs through answering their calls and responding to their inquiries about events in Sharjah.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said that the 24-hour communication service helps support government entities towards enhancing their communication with the public determining their needs, which reflects on the quality of work in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Chairman of Sharjah Media Council stressed the keenness of the Sharjah Contact Centre to work, hand in hand, with all government entities in Sharjah to serve their objectives. He pointed to the Centre’s efforts to assist citizens, residents, visitors and tourists and provide all services that reflect the true and positive image of Sharjah.

He called on all government institutions and departments to tap the Centre’s services and cooperate towards the achievement of their goals and dissemination of their information.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi lauded the efforts of the Sharjah Contact Centre to establish the Government Information Bank, which includes a detailed list of government services provided by local and federal government entities in Sharjah.

The Chairman of Sharjah Media Council toured the various facilities of Sharjah Contact Centre and praised the efforts of its employees, stressing their role in the achievement of numerous positive outcomes that reflect a positive image of service upgrading programmes in the Emirate.

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said the new service helps save time and effort and respond to the public’s needs, which supports the mission and objectives of the Sharjah Contact Centre in the service of Sharjah, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The Director of SGMB pointed out that the Sharjah Contact Centre is a strategic platform that compiles all service information needed by the public. The Centre has endeavoured to provide the public with adequate information on services provided by government entities in the Emirate through a variety of communication channels that make it easy for the public to access such information in the most convenient manner.

Eng Khalid Omar Al Naqbi, Director of Sharjah Contact Centre, highlighted the Centre's progress since it was established in 2009 by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. He outlined the Centre’s achievements in serving government departments and the public, as well as its qualitative leap in performance indicators and the upgrading of its systems and programmes.

Al Naqbi indicated that the increase in the number of employees and services, together with the opening of new contact centres for government departments, has developed the quality and effectiveness of work at the Sharjah Contact Centre. He pointed out that the number of services provided to the public according to highest international standards had exceeded 5000.

The Sharjah Contact Centre now handles calls from clients of some of the Emirate’s most prominent government entities, including Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Economic Development Department, Consumer Protection Department, Dibba Al Hisn City Municipality, Housing Department and Planning and Survey Department, as well as Directorate of Public Works (Government Building Maintenance) and Social Services Department (Elderly Home Care).

The Centre works to ensure continuity and cooperation in providing reliable information to the public and facilitating the completion of their transactions, while highlighting and promoting activities in Sharjah through various communication channels, including the toll-free number 80080000 and SMS number 3935.