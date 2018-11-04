SPWD completes the first phase of the Dibba Al Hisn club stadium

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the completion of this project comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and his encouragement to sports and athletes and his constant support to clubs.

The project is part of the emirate's plan to develop sports sector facilities in all regions in response to the requirements of the comprehensive development project and provide the best services, places, stadiums and sports clubs for young people.