SPWD completes the first phase of the Dibba Al Hisn club stadium

  • Sunday 04, November 2018 in 11:35 AM
Sharjah24: Eng. Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Work Department (SPWD), confirmed the completion of the first phase of the development and expansion project of the stadiums of Dibba Al Hisn, at a total cost of AED 11 million. The project consists of two stages, total number of seats to 3071.
Al Suwaidi pointed out that the completion of this project comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and his encouragement to sports and athletes and his constant support to clubs.
 
The project is part of the emirate's plan to develop sports sector facilities in all regions in response to the requirements of the comprehensive development project and provide the best services, places, stadiums and sports clubs for young people.