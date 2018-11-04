Sharjah Ruler attends World Youth Forum 2018

  • Sunday 04, November 2018 in 9:55 AM
Sharjah24: Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah attended the seconf edition of "World Youth Forum" 2018 at the invitation of Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, President of Egypt, which was held on Saturday at Sharm El-Sheikh, with the participation of 5,000 youth people from 145 countries.
The opening ceremony started with a speech by Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, President of Egypt, during which he welcomed the attendance of His Highnesses and Excellences and participants in the forum's activities of youth and decision-makers.
 
The opening ceremony of the forum included several paragraphs, including words of some young participants to transfer their practical experiences accompanied by film.
 
The meeting was attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, HRH Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince of Makkah Region, and a number of dignitaries, and a large number of decision makers, creative youth entrepreneurs and representatives of the media also global media and youth forum participants.