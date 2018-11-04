SCC discusses Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department’s policy

Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla stressed the keenness of the Council to give priority discussing the policy of the Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, in view of its vital importance of upgrading and improving the level of services provided, and applying quality in all its forms in all sectors.

Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of SCC, stressed that the discussion of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department’s policy is a service for the public interest.

During the discussion of the SCC, the members presented their questions, which focused on the efforts made by the Department to develop agriculture and livestock development in the Emirate of Sharjah.