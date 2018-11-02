SMC marks ‘Flag Day’ at SIBF

During the days of the exhibition, the Sharjah Media Foundation organises a number of competitions and entertainment events for its visitors, including the "Flag Day" competition, which falls on the 3rd of November each year, as well as other interactive daily contests and children's entertainment events.

The Sharjah Media Foundation, through a full-fledged radio and television studio in addition to live broadcast and reports, covers the activities and events of the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair, in addition to hosting important figures participating in the exhibition and highlighting the participating publishing houses and their accompanying events.