In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Colonel Ashour also congratulated the General Command of Sharjah Police on the cultural publications and books they showcase at 37th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018).

"I am delighted to be at the Sharjah International Book Fair to see the best books and publications. I wish continued success to the organisers of this event,” Col. Ashour concluded.