Sultan Mattar bin Dalmouk, Chairman of the Sharjah Establishment for Al Quran Al Kareem and Al Sunnah Al Nabawiyyah, in the presence of Aisha Al Huwaidi, Board Member and Omar Al Shamsi, Director of the Establishment.

The celebrants expressed their pride in belonging to this benevolent homeland and its wise leadership, which spared no effort to achieve the happiness to the people of the UAE and its residents.