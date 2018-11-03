Teiichi Matsumoto: SIBF is an important extravaganza regionally and globally

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Teiichi Matsumoto added that he is going to spend about two weeks in Sharjah to highlight the great importance of this very important extravaganza not only at the regional level, but also globally, especially for the Japanese population and the whole Asian people.

He continued: “I have heard that Sharjah Government is going to translate Japanese books into not only Arabic, but also into several other languages to create a mixture of book culture here in Sharjah.”

He concluded that he is going to look at that and report what is going to happen.