Teiichi Matsumoto: SIBF is an important extravaganza regionally and globally

  • Saturday 03, November 2018 in 5:54 PM
Sharjah 24: Teiichi Matsumoto, a journalist at Hokkaido Daily Newspaper, said that his presence at the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018) is to report about the Exhibition to the Japanese people.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Teiichi Matsumoto added that he is going to spend about two weeks in Sharjah to highlight the great importance of this very important extravaganza not only at the regional level, but also globally, especially for the Japanese population and the whole Asian people.
 
He continued: “I have heard that Sharjah Government is going to translate Japanese books into not only Arabic, but also into several other languages to create  a mixture of book culture here in Sharjah.”
 
He concluded that he is going to look at that and report what is going to happen.