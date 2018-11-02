Al Zubarah Municipal Council in Khorfakkan marks ‘Flag Day’

Mohammed Al Ghawi Al Naqbi, chairman of the council, raised the flag in the presence of the Jumana Nursery’s kids and the community police in the city.

Al Naqbi said that raising the flag comes in response to the call of the government, adding that the flag is a symbol of strengthening national efforts, and pride in belonging to the homeland and loyalty to the wise leadership.

Al Naqbi congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, and citizens and residents of the UAE, on this dear occasion.