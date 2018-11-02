Al Hamriya Municipality observes Flag Day

  • Friday 02, November 2018 in 4:48 PM
  • Part of the celebration
    Part of the celebration
Sharjah 24: Reflecting national cohesion between the UAE leadership and citizens, Al Hamriya Municipality hoisted the UAE flag on its main building with a wide participation of all government and private sectors departments to celebrate this national occasion.
The Municipality continued its initiative for the fifth consecutive year under the title "A Flag for Every House", with the aim of promoting values of loyalty and belonging to the country and its wise leadership. Several community and national activities and events were held at the celebration.
 
Humaid Saif Khalifa bin Samha Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriya Municipal Council, members of the Council, the Public Prosecutor's Office, Al Hamriya Cultural and Sports Club, the Director of the Police Station and dignitaries, along with a host of citizens and residents participated in a march as part of the celebration. 
 
Al Shamsi stressed the importance of strengthening national values among the citizens and residents of the UAE. He pointed out that the Flag Day reflects the glory and pride of the country and tells the generations about their glorious past.