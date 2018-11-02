Al Hamriya Municipality observes Flag Day

The Municipality continued its initiative for the fifth consecutive year under the title "A Flag for Every House", with the aim of promoting values of loyalty and belonging to the country and its wise leadership. Several community and national activities and events were held at the celebration.

Humaid Saif Khalifa bin Samha Al Shamsi, Chairman of Al Hamriya Municipal Council, members of the Council, the Public Prosecutor's Office, Al Hamriya Cultural and Sports Club, the Director of the Police Station and dignitaries, along with a host of citizens and residents participated in a march as part of the celebration.

Al Shamsi stressed the importance of strengthening national values among the citizens and residents of the UAE. He pointed out that the Flag Day reflects the glory and pride of the country and tells the generations about their glorious past.