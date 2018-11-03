Sharjah Ruler's support of our culture is inspirational: Nahyan bin Mubarak

Sheikh Nahyan's remarks came during a tour of the Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF 2018, where he said that the exhibition has "surpassed expectations" and has become an "exceptional cultural and intellectual" platform where readers, publishers, authors, poets, artists and intellectuals gather each year.

"Thanks to the prudent efforts made by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Sharjah has become the real capital of culture and intellectuals," the Minister of Tolerance said, adding that that Sharjah International Book Fair is one of the most essential cultural platforms in the Arab world and the Region that provides all means to achieve a state of tolerance and coexistence, thriving in intellectual creativity and enhancing noble humanitarian principles and values.

Sheikh Nahyan noted that the Ministry of Tolerance participates in the book fair annually, as it is a convenient opportunity for the Ministry to raise visitor awareness on the various initiatives and programmes the ministry has undertaken to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect.

The Minister of Tolerance expressed his full trust that the intellectuals participating at SIBF 2018 will spare no effort in promoting global messages of tolerance, acceptance and understanding as core values of society, and boost the values of tolerance and coexistence as a means for deepening the culture of openness, dialogue, and communication.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership, adding that events and exhibitions like the Sharjah International Book Fair reaffirms our leadership's farsighted vision and commitment to enhancing community cohesion and instilling pride in our precious homeland.