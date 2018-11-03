SM receives ‘Childhood Protection Network’ membership

This stems from the Municipality's community responsibility and its keenness to build bridges of cooperation with various institutions and to be a key partner in building society and protecting children as they constitute an important component of the society and its future, as the protection of childhood is a responsibility of all members of society in all its strata, since the issue has grown beyond being a culture to becoming an independent science that has its methodologies and applications.

Al Traifi affirmed that Municipality is a key partner in the society for the protection of children, adding that Sharjah has become a great partner in being child friendly city, and has taken great strides toward their protection thanks to the wise directives and visions of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the provision of a bright and prosperous future for children, and development of their knowledge and culture as they are a cornerstone in the building and cohesion of society.

Al Tarifi explained that Sharjah has long ago focused on establishing an integrated strategy to care for children and provide them with the necessary care to ensure their rights in various fields.