Ghandour: "Reading Diet" provided useful tips for weight loss

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ghandour explained that the lecture dealt with the benefits of reading as a diet to lose weight, through quality of the selected books, pointing out to the audience and the great interaction throughout the valuable lecture.

He praised the good organisation of the Sharjah International Book Fair, and thanked the officials for the good reception of the visitors of SIBF, which is an annual platform that brings together diverse cultures from the region and the world at large in one place.

Concluding his statement, Dr. Ghandour also thanked Sharjah 24 for covering the good coverage of the lecture.