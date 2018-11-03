Iman Hiluz: I am happy to be at SIBF 2018

Talking about her sit, Abjjad, Iman said that the site, introduced on apps. “iOS and Android”, allows the readers to read their Arabic e-books based on a monthly subscription. Based on that, Iman added “they could also write their book reviews, ratings and quote about the book. So they have it all on one platform”.

Iman continued: “I was happy today at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). I was talking about how to write an attractive book review on the social media and afterwards we introduced Abjjad as an application to the audience, and as a gift we gave them a one -year free subscription to have full access to all the Arabic e-books that we have on our platform.”