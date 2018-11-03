Iman Hiluz: I am happy to be at SIBF 2018

Sharjah 24: Iman Hiluz, founder of “Abjjad”, the biggest and first Arabic social reading platform, expressed happiness about being at the 37th Sharjah International Book Fair being held at Expo Centre Sharjah and will run until November 10.
Talking about her sit, Abjjad, Iman said that the site, introduced on apps. “iOS and Android”, allows the readers to read their Arabic e-books based on a monthly subscription. Based on that, Iman added “they could also write their book reviews, ratings and quote about the book. So they have it all on one platform”.
 
Iman continued: “I was happy today at Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF). I was talking about how to write an attractive book review on the social media and afterwards we introduced Abjjad as an application to the audience, and as a gift we gave them a one -year free subscription to have full access to all the Arabic e-books that we have on our platform.”