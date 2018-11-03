Sharjah Ruler allocates AED4.5 million in support of emirate’s libraries

This generous gesture is a continuation of His Highness’ constant approach to support the book industry and publication houses with the aim of providing the Emirate of Sharjah’s public and government libraries with the latest Arabic and international intellectual, literary and scientific publications.

His Highness’ directives are aimed at ensuring that public and governmental libraries in the Emirate of Sharjah are provided with knowledge and academic content, and are equipped with the latest production of Arabic and international publishing houses in the fields of history, literature, politics, arts and other branches of knowledge, as Sharjah libraries constitute a reference to researchers, educated and specialists as well as students and all those interested in the knowledge, not only at the level of the emirate, but also the wider UAE.

The public libraries in the Emirate of Sharjah are a knowledge and cultural destination for the residents and visitors of the emirate, who find books, periodicals, bulletins and other sources of information that are constantly updated through the acquisition of books from the Sharjah International Book Fair, as well as other exhibitions held in and hosted by the UAE and abroad, in addition to direct acquisition from publishing houses and commercial libraries.

It is noteworthy that Sharjah Government institutions allocate special libraries to their employees and give them reading hours as part of their strategy to build their cultural and knowledge aspects.