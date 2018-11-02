Sharjah Ruler refutes fallacies about Ahmed bin Majid

This came during a lecture titled “ Ahmed bin Majid” His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah delivered Thursday evening at Expo Centre Sharjah on the sidelines of the 37th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2018), in the presence of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

During his lecture, His Highness presented the results of scholarly research and many studies He conducted over a span of 18 years of research and investigation in several world’s major libraries, and the study of dozens of rare and important manuscripts that revealed the true home and history of the travels of Ibn Majid, his offspring and his kinsfolk.

During his lecture, His Highness followed an interesting historical narration in which he used a number of ancient historical maps of the Arabian Peninsula to clarify old places and link them to their names today, clarifying, with evidence, the origin and genealogy of Ahmed bin Majid who, as His Highness said, was done much injustice.

He also revealed his preparation for writing a book that tells the history of the heroic acts of Muqrin bin Zamil bin Ajwad, King of Bahrain at the time of the invasion of the Portuguese to his region in 1521 AD, and his extreme courage in defending his homeland to death.

In his narration, His Highness said that Ahmed bin Majid was not the one who guided the Portuguese explorer Vasco de Gama; the one who did so was a Christian person named Kana, from Gujarat.

In his pursue of the truth, His Highness said that he had visited many libraries and at the Municipal Library of Porto, he found the manuscript of the ship's book which was the diary of the main ship of Vasco de Gama, there he found the subject of bin Majid. The dairy clearly stated: "We asked the King Malendi to provide us with a guide. The king gave us a Christian guide. ...he travelled with us"; the guide could not be Ahmed bin Majid, His Highness commented.

In another manuscript in search for the truth, which His Highness found in a French library, also proves that Ahmed bin Majid was not the one who guided Vasco de Gama.

His Highness made use of several documents including maps and other aid materials to refute the fallacies about bin Majid.

In response to a question by Dr. Mostafa el Feki, Director of the New Library of Alexandria, on the importance of striving to bring culture and politics closer together, His Highness replied: "Leave culture and intellectuals alone because the origin of the truth is culture."

In a statement, Algeria's Minister of Culture, Ezzeddine Mihoubi thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his relentless efforts in lifting history’s tyranny off Ahmed bin Majid through researches, references and studies to rectify that history.

The lecture was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Head of Sharjah Central Finance Department; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council; Sheikh Khaled bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Civil Aviation of Sharjah; and Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office.

