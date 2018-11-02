Al Mansouri: Khorfakkan's celebration of Flag Day embodies the Country’s achievements

On the rhythms of the UAE national anthem, Al Mansouri raised the flag, with the participation of a number of officials and representatives of the participating departments.

A Mansouri stressed that the celebration of the Flag Day is a very special and dear occasion for all Emiratis because of its great national value that is engraved in our minds.

He pointed out that this remarkable gathering by the various sectors of the society and its components, demonstrates the extent of the public's commitment and adherence to their identity, and pride in their the country’s glories and achievements the most recent of which the launch of KhalifaSat and UAE Passport ranking as the World’s 4th most powerful with expections of achieving second place worldwide over the next period.