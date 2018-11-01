SCCI celebrates Flag Day

  • Thursday 01, November 2018 in 7:40 PM
  • Part of SCCI celebration of the Flag Day
    Part of SCCI celebration of the Flag Day
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday celebrated the Flag Day with the presence of Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director General of SCCI, a number of department directors and a large number of employees and clients.
Mohammed Amin emphasised that UAE celebration of the Flag Day symbolises a message of thanks and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reiterating that the UAE flag is a symbol of the nation’s  pride and glory, and translates the meaning of unity and cohesion between the people and the leadership and the country.
 
He added that glorifying the flag is a true expression of belonging to the homeland, noting that the celebration of the Flag Day stems from the national constants and the values of loyalty and belonging to the country and its prudent leaders.