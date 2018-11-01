SCCI celebrates Flag Day

Mohammed Amin emphasised that UAE celebration of the Flag Day symbolises a message of thanks and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, reiterating that the UAE flag is a symbol of the nation’s pride and glory, and translates the meaning of unity and cohesion between the people and the leadership and the country.

He added that glorifying the flag is a true expression of belonging to the homeland, noting that the celebration of the Flag Day stems from the national constants and the values of loyalty and belonging to the country and its prudent leaders.