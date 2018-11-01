SDHR marks Flag Day

The Flag Day is a national occasion celebrated annually by the UAE, coinciding with the anniversary of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s ascension to the throne.

The event was marked with a number of activities at SDHR‘s Al Dafin branch, in the presence of Abdullah Salem Al Mashwi, the director of the branch. During the celebration, flags and commemorative gifts were distributed.

The UAE Flag was also raised on the SDHR’s main headquarters in Al Layyah and the directorate’s branches in Klaba and Khorfakkan.

On the occasion, in the presence of Abdulla Salem Al Mashawi, Director of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, officials and employees gathered for the initiative to raise the UAE flag.

Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of SDHR, said that the Flag Day of is a day of pride of the occasion when His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became President of the UAE.

He also expressed pride in the leaders of the UAE leadership. He added that this occasion is a symbol of unity and cohesion.

At the end of the ceremony, commemorative gifts were distributed to all SDHR employees.