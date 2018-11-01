SDPW celebrates Flag Day

Eng. Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of SDPW, hoisted the UAE flag on the rhythms of the UAE national anthem, on the main building of the Department, in the presence of the directors and employees of the Department.

Eng. Al Suwaidi stressed that the celebration of the Flag Day is an expression of the cohesion of the sons and daughters of the country towards the meanings of belonging and loyalty to the wise leadership that established the components of the modern state, as the flag became a high banner for every Emirati, and a model of building, unity and development among nations.

He explained that this national occasion is not a mere celebration, but an era of renewed progress, building and giving under one banner and a prudent leadership who always seeks the best for the homeland and the citizens.

The event included, besides raising the flag on the main building and branches, the rendition of the national anthem and some speeches on patriotism.