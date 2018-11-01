SIH celebrates Flag Day

During the event, the UAE flag was hoisted with the rendition of the UAE national anthem in the sign language in partnership with the Amal School for the Deaf, accompanied with a military parade carried out by the scout’s team.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the SIH, said: "The Flag Day is a historic day in which we remember the founding leaders and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder and builder of the UAE Renaissance. On this day,

we renew pledge and belonging to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is following the path of the founding leaders.”

Dr. Al Musallam added: "When we raise the flag of our country on all buildings, as well as the houses of martyrs and citizens, we assure the whole world of our cohesion and our love for the flag and soil of our homeland and our leaders who look only to the first place. The flag is the symbol of our national identity and belonging to the homeland; it embodies the highest meanings of peace, justice and tolerance. On this day, everyone is keen to hoist the flag in a national phenomenon that touches all those belonging to this good land.”