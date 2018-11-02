Saif Al Midfa: Flag Day is a national symbol of Union's achievements

This came during the celebration eremong Expo Centre Sharjah’s celebration organised Thursday to mark the Flag Day, in the presence of the directors of departments, employees and strategic partners.

Al Midfa said that the flag is a national symbol that brings together the sons and daughters of the UAE to express their belonging to their country and their loyalty to their leadership in order to maintain the achievements of the Union and build on them to achieve more future successes.

He concluded by stressing the importance of moving forward towards achieving the objectives for which Expo Centre Sharjah was established, in accordance with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to place a positive imprint on the clear record of this one country.